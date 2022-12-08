BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers have provided an update on the WIS 29 incident that resulted in an officer being hospitalized after accidentally discharging his firearm on Wednesday.

A press release provided by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department (HLPD) states that a 7-year veteran of its department was injured on December 7 during a traffic stop and that the officer remains hospitalized at this time.

Officers say that the injury was a result of an accidental discharge of his service pistol at the scene of the incident. The situation began with a welfare check on a 30-year-old Hobart man and ended with the man being taken into custody following the traffic stop.

“It’s important to stress that the officer was not in contact or near the suspect at the time of the discharge,” stated HLPD Police Captain Michael A. Renkas. “The incident is under review to determine the cause of the discharge. The initial review will consist of reviewing all the available body camera and squad car footage, and officer statements.”

Our primary concern at this time is the recovery and well-being of our officer. We are focused on making sure he and his family receive the assistance they need during this difficult time. The public support for the officer and the Department is very much appreciated by all of us with the Village of Hobart and Town of Lawrence. Village Administrator Aaron Kramer

During the press conference, authorities did state that the injured officer is in ‘good condition.’

Charges against the suspect, who has been detained under protective custody, are currently pending.

Officers said that the welfare check was for a man who had erratic behavior that others were concerned about.

HLPD officers also thanked the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Brown County Communications Center, Green Bay Police Department, Oneida Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, County Rescue, and the Brown County Highway Department for the assistance they provided during and following the incident. Officers also noted the patience of the motorists who were delayed and detoured because of this event.

The investigation is ongoing and under review, and the names of both the officer and suspect will not be released at this time.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates on this incident when new details are released.