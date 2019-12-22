LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Police pursuit ends in single-vehicle crash; DCI investigating

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says they are investigating an officer-involved death that occurred Sunday morning.

The DOJ says the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle left the road and crashed. Police say they provided medical aid, but the subject died of injuries at the scene.

A deputy with the department has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI says all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with their investigation.

