BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in south-central Wisconsin were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday night that ended with several vehicles damaged and multiple suspects in custody.

According to a press release, on February 14, 2023, around 8:00 p.m., officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department located a stolen vehicle on the city’s north side and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but were unsuccessful.

The vehicle reportedly fled, and a brief pursuit began. The suspect vehicle hit several other vehicles and ultimately crashed into a ditch, with the occupants fleeing on foot. Two of the occupants were located and taken into custody without further incident, but the other two believed to be involved escaped.

Police searched the area thoroughly with K9 Units and thermal imaging tools, but to no avail.

The two juvenile occupants that were taken into custody and an officer received minor injuries from the crash. All were examined at the hospital and released.

Officers report that on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, one of the suspects that escaped the crash was located and taken into custody in the City of Waupun. The other suspect, however, remains at large.

The remaining suspect’s last known location was near the crash scene at North Spring Street and Woodland Drive in the City of Beaver Dam.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at (920) 887-4612. No additional details were provided.