Police raid Keshena home, 7 kids discovered

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven kids are being assisted by Menominee Tribal Family Services after they were found during a police raid on a Keshena home on Saturday.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, officers were heavily patrolling an area of Keshena where a suspected drug house was located.

During the patrol, police, who were also accompanied by Menominee County County K9 Ruger, reportedly conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was seen at the residence.

During the stop, K9 Ruger conducted a sniff of the vehicle that resulted in officers locating illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

As a result, law enforcement was able to obtain and execute a search warrant on the suspected drug house.

During the search, police discovered more than one adult and seven juveniles in the home. Authorities confirmed that Menominee Tribal Family Services was called to assist with the seven juveniles.

According to Menominee Tribal Police Department, the following charges will be forwarded to the suspects: Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Maintaining a Drug Dwelling.

