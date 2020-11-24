Police release details on Wisconsin mall shooting arrests

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the mall and police are still searching for the shooter. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police are filling in more details about arrests made in connection with a shooting at a Wisconsin mall last week.

Wauwatosa officers announced Saturday officers had arrested a 15-year-old boy they believe was the shooter and several more people.

Sgt. Abby Pavlik said in an email to media outlets Monday that the boy was arrested during a traffic stop in Milwaukee and the suspected weapon in the mall shooting was recovered from the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

A third person believed to be involved in the incident was also arrested but Pavlik didn’t include any details.

Investigators don’t know if the shooting was gang-related but are working with prosecutors on potential charges.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Phoenix set to begin Will Ryan Era against Minnesota

High School Sports Xtra: Girls Basketball primer, Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up with Level 2

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em