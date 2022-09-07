GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side.

“We are looking for assistance from the community to identify the subject in the photo,” stated the post.

“This is something that’s an anomaly. We don’t see these very often,” said Police Operations Commander Kevin Warych. “We’re deploying resources, we’re developing plans operationally to make sure that we do everything we can to catch the person responsible for this.”

Police say there have been six reports of it since July 4. Right now, they are unsure if it’s the same person, or if others could be involved.

“If they can help us by calling in suspicious people, if it’s suspicious to them, odds are it’s suspicious to us,” Warych added.

In the meantime, police suggest you make sure you have a light that works outside and is on, and to also close your shades at night.

“We don’t want to induce fear or anxiety in the neighborhood because we know how much disruption that can cause in a neighborhood, but it’s important for the community to know we’re working very hard, 24 hours a day, if need be, to catch the person responsible for this,” said Warych.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Luberda at (920) 448-3200 ext 0156 reference case #22-248568.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward, you can contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or the website at 432stop.com.