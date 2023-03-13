WHITEWATER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin have released more information on the newborn baby that was found dead in the middle of a field back on March 4.

According to the Whitewater Police Department, the newborn found is an unidentified baby boy.

Officials report that the boy was found in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt, and wearing no additional clothing.

It is believed that the newborn was placed in the field less than 48 hours before he was located.

The Whitewater Police Department is still seeking any information regarding the circumstances that would help identify the mother or father.

No additional details were released. This is a very active investigation, and Local 5 News will bring you the latest when the Whitewater Police Department releases any more information.