LIVE: Police respond to critical incident in Miller Valley; sources say 6-7 people ‘down’

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV/AP) – Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn’t have any further details. There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

Sources tell Local 5 sister station FOX6 that “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”

