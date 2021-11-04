Police respond to incident at Little Tokyo Restaurant in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police were investigating an incident at a restaurant on Green Bay’s west side, after broken glass was found at Little Tokyo Restaurant.

The incident happened at the Little Tokyo Restaurant on Broadway. The Green Bay Police Department responded to the scene. Little Tokyo Restaurant is located at 121 North Broadway.

There appeared to be glass from a broken window on the doormat of the business. Authorities have not provided any information on the incident.

According to Lil Jamaica, another business located on Broadway said there has been a recent uptick involving break-ins in nearby businesses. Their business was also the victim of an attempted break-in that caused them to lose phone and internet.

