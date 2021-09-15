Police respond to incident at Oshkosh West High School

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple Oshkosh Police Officers responded to an incident at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on Sept. 15 around 10:15 a.m., a School Resource Officer requested emergency assistance at Oshkosh West High School. Numerous officers responded to the unknown problem.

Authorities say there was an issue regarding one student and the situation was resolved quickly. There is no danger to the public.

No further information was provided.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.