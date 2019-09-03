UPDATE: Man dies from injuries in Kaukauna officer-involved shooting

TUESDAY 9/3/19 11:53 a.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reporting the driver of the vehicle in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting has died as the result of their injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the decedent and the identity of the officer-involved will not be released at this time.

Kaukauna roads reopen following Officer-involved shooting

Wisconsin Department of Transportation is saying all lanes have been reopened following the early morning officer-involved shooting in Kaukauna, Tuesday.

Fox Valley Metro speaks to public after officer-involved shooting

A suspect was shot by an officer with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department Tuesday morning after a vehicle chase.

FVMPD says the pursuit began around 1:15 a.m. in the City of Appleton and ended in Kaukauna.

Police say the suspect crashed near the intersection of County Highway OO and State Highway 55.

While officers were trying to take the man into custody, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No other details have been released.

The case is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officer-involved shooting in Kaukauna

Multiple police units have responded to an incident on Hyland Avenue in Kaukauna.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it happened at around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers have closed WIS 55 in both directions at Hyland Ave.

Local Five is following this developing story and will continue to provide updates as more details become available.

