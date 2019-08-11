WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Police respond to the scene of an apparent building explosion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Justin Wepner

  • Courtesy: Justin Wepner
  • Courtesy: Justin Wepner
  • Courtesy: Justin Wepner

MANAWA, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene after reports of a house explosion in Manawa. A nearby resident tells Local 5 they heard and even felt the explosion.

Very few details are known about the incident. Local 5 has a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories