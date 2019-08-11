MANAWA, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene after reports of a house explosion in Manawa. A nearby resident tells Local 5 they heard and even felt the explosion.
Very few details are known about the incident. Local 5 has a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Police respond to the scene of an apparent building explosion
