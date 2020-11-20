Police responding to reported shooting at Wauwatosa mall, mayor says suspect at large

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall.

According to NewsNation, officers are responding to an active shooter incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

The Wauwatosa mayor confirmed to NewsNation that the active shooting situation at the Mayfair Mall is ongoing; the shooter remains at large at this time. Multiple victims are injured, but none of their injuries appear to be life threatening at this time.

According to WDJT, more than a dozen squad cars and armed police officers are outside the mall.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says they are not responding to Mayfair Mall.

The FBI says they are responding to the support law enforcement.

Affiliate WDJT is responding to the incident and WFRV Local 5 will provide more updates as they become available.

