Police responding to reported shooting at Wauwatosa mall, mayor says suspect at large

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall.

According to NewsNation, officers are responding to an active shooter incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

The Wauwatosa mayor confirmed to NewsNation that the active shooting situation at the Mayfair Mall is ongoing; the shooter remains at large at this time. Multiple victims are injured, but none of their injuries appear to be life threatening at this time.

According to WDJT, more than a dozen squad cars and armed police officers are outside the mall.

There are easily more than a dozen squads here, police outside of Macy’s entrance with long guns @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/9xWUpNgPi7 — Cearron Bagenda (@CearronBagenda) November 20, 2020

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says they are not responding to Mayfair Mall.

The FBI says they are responding to the support law enforcement.

#FBIMilwaukee currently responding to support local law enforcement tactical response to Mayfair Mall shooting incident. — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) November 20, 2020

MCMEO is NOT responding to Mayfair Mall. We are responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 4800 blk of W. Hampton. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) November 20, 2020

