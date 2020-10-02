Police responding to crash, shooting on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are responding to an east side car crash and shooting incident.

WFRV Local 5 crews on scene report authorities are responding to a crash near Lime Kiln Road and Mason Street. The intersection has been closed at this time.

Police say the area of Lime Kiln and August will remain closed while they investigate the incident. Main and Manitowoc or E. Mason and Bellevue are alternate routes.

Witnesses say gunshots could be heard after the crash.

Few details are known at this time.

WFRV Local 5 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

