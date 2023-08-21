MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – According to police, 13 people have reportedly been injured following two separate shootings this weekend in Milwaukee.

On Saturday, August 19, police say nine people were shot at around 11:43 p.m. in the area near 14th and Burnham Streets.

The victims, six men and three women all aged 16-42 years of age, are expected to live.

Police say they recovered a firearm and a 22-year-old man has been taken into custody.

On Sunday, August 20, police say four adults were taken to an area hospital after being shot sometime Sunday night.

The Milwaukee Police Department says the victims, a 29-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man, suffered and were treated for what is being called “serious” injuries.

A 22-year-old man has reportedly been taken into custody in relation to the shooting and charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say both shootings remain under investigation at this time.