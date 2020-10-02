Police say they don’t believe viral post of attempted kidnapping ‘to be true’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police say they believe a viral Facebook post claiming there was an attempted kidnapping involing a woman or girl begging for help or crying is not true.

According to a Friday release, police say they have received many questions about the validity of a viral Facebook post claiming there was an attempted kidnapping.

Green Bay Police say they encourage anyone with information related to this incident should contact law enforcement.

“We understand that posts like this cause a lot of fear, panic, and anxiety in our neighborhoods. We work daily to ensure all residents are safe and to remove and deter any fear or panic in our community. We encourage all social media users to check the validity of any story before re-sharing. Often we see statements about ‘the police said’ or ‘the officer said,’ which are often not true or can not be substantiated. This not only causes unnecessary panic, it also takes away from the true public understanding of what is occurring in our neighborhood,” police say.

No other information is available at this time.

