OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Omro Police Department is currently investigating a missing person’s case.

Police say they are looking for any information on the whereabouts of David Hale of Omro.

Officers believe his family last had contact with him on November 17, 2020, and has not been heard from since.

He does not have a vehicle and relies on public transportation, says police.

If you have any information, Omro Police urge you to contact them at 920-685-7007.