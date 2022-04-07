NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old Neenah resident.

According to police, the man, identified as Ju Lee was last seen on Sherry Street, on February 4.

Lee is described as a 5’1″ man weighing around 120 pounds. Officers say Lee could have been on foot or possibly riding the bus at the time he was last seen.

Ju Lee, 37, from Neenah

Residents with any have information surrounding Lee’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Neenah police non-emergency line at 920-886-6000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact our tip line at 920-886-6020, reference case #22-4053.