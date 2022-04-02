OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man possibly connected to a recent theft.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on Friday, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a theft incident that occurred in the 900 block of Oregon Street.

Police have not released any further details about the incident but have released two photos of the individual they suspect is connected to the crime.

Photo courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or who recognizes the individual in the photos above is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Winnebago Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477, or through the P3 app.