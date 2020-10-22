Police search for suspect in Green Bay shooting near 9th and Ashland

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a Wednesday shooting on the city’s west side.

Police say they are looking for 24-year-old Seanya Ramon Holliday. According to authorities, Holliday is wanted on three counts of attempted homicide.

Green Bay Police have identified Holliday as the suspect who fired multiple rounds from a handgun at occupants of a vehicle near 9th Street and Ashland Avenue on Oct. 21 at around 12:30 p.m.

Holliday should be considered armed and dangerous, police say, and if spotted, the community should call 911 immediately.

Holliday is described as 6’1″, about 160 pounds, with black dreadlocks that may have been cut short and brown eyes. He “Andrea” tattooed on the right side of his neck. His nickname is Marley.

“Capturing Seanya Holliday and bringing him to justice is our Department’s highest priority,” says Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith. “We need the public’s help to take him into custody safely, and end this series of senseless shootings in our City before anyone else gets hurt.”Chief Smith will be available to the media for interviews on this matter at Police HQ between 1100 and 1200 this morning.

Two people were found with injuries “being related to gunfire,” according to Green Bay Police, on Wednesday afternoon. Both appear to have sustained non-life threatening injuries and received treatment at local hospitals.

No other information is available at this time.

