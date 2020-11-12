Police search for suspects after two juveniles allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kaukauna Police are looking for two suspects involved in a armed robbery of two juveniles.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Boxer Street in the City of Kaukauna at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The two young victims told police that they were sitting in their vehicle when two males approached them wearing faces masks. The suspects allegedly asked for their cellphones and wallets.

At one point, one of the suspects reportedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one of the victims.

The victims tell police the suspects fled the scene with two cellphones and cash.

One suspect is described as black, about 6′ tall, and wearing a dark mask and the second suspect is described as Hispanic, wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt with dark pants and a dark mask.

Kaukauna Police say the incident remains under investigation. They believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Kaukauna Police.