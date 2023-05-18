PHILLIPS, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are searching for a reported stolen car that they say was taken Monday night from a Wisconsin Dollar General.

In a release, the Phillips Police Department says a 2004 black Pontiac Grand Prix was stolen from the Dollar General in Phillips at 715 South Lake Avenue between the hours of 7-9:15 p.m.

The Pontiac bears a Wisconsin registration of ALW5014 and the owner of the vehicle tells police the front bumper is cracked and fixed with black electrical tape.

The owner of the vehicle also describes it as having a blue and metallic uniquely worded sticker that runs vertically on the windshield.

The vehicle also has license plate covers with sparkly rhinestones and a sticker for Medford Figure Skating on the back window.

After the vehicle was taken, it reportedly took off in an unknown direction, authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Phillips Police Department.