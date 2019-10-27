Police searching for dog that attacked child

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a dog which attacked a child Sunday afternoon.

Police say around say around 4 p.m., a dog attacked a 9-year-old child who was playing football in a field near the intersection of East North Avenue and Buchanan Street in the Village of Little Chute.

The dog was said to have been running from the intersection at the juvenile.

The child suffered serious injuries to their face and arms.

The dog was described as a brown dog with a black snout. The dog was also described as having a short tail and folded ears. It did not appear to have a collar.

The dog was last seen running southbound on Taylor Street.

If anyone has information on the identity of the dog or the owner is known, please contact Officer Jim Brandt with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at (920) 788-7505.