Police searching for leads in Manitowoc robbery, cash reward offered

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Manitowoc Police and CRIMESTOPPERS are offering up to a $500 cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in connection with a robbery in Manitowoc.

According to officials, the robbery occurred just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 at Popp’s Harbor Town Citgo on Crawford Lane in Manitowoc.

Based on security footage, police say the suspect is described as an African American man wearing a green t-shirt, black swat pants, and white tennis-style shoes.

Police say the suspect arrived and left in a newer model silver Kia 4-door SUV.

He allegedly displayed a weapon and received an unknown amount of cash.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 920-683-4466. Callers can remain anonymous.

Reference Manitowoc Police incident 2019-14137.