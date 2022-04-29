RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are looking for a man from southern Wisconsin after allegedly killing a mother of six children.

According to the Racine Police Department, on April 24, 9:30 a.m. officers responded to a missing person complaint. Authorities determined that the incident was a homicide.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Brittany Booker. Booker was reportedly a mother of six children.

42-year-old Terry Jackson Jr. was identified as the suspect, and authorities believe that he is armed and dangerous. Booker’s homicide is believed to be tied to an incident back in February 2022. Jackson Jr. had multiple warrants for his arrest from the incident including attempted homicide.

Jackson Jr. allegedly hit two women with a hammer.

On April 26, the Racine Police Department arrested Diamond Hood for Harboring/Aiding a Felon in relation to Booker’s death. One day later on April 27, two women were arrested for the February incident.

Alicia Sykes and Camelita Walker were both arrested for Harboring/Aiding a Felon in relation to the aggravated assault of Booker and another woman back in February.

Jackson Jr. is reportedly still at large, and authorities say anyone who assisted him in either of the incidents will be arrested and prosecuted. Local 5’s CBS affiliate in Milwaukee spoke with Booker’s father and described Booker as ‘the sweetest kid.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 262-939-2437. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.