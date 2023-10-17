SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers say they are looking for a suspect who robbed a gas station Monday night in Sheboygan.

According to a release from the Sheboygan Police Department, at around 7:00 p.m., police were made aware of a possible theft at the Amoco gas station on 905 Indiana Avenue.

Officers say the suspect, without using force or issuing any threats, was able to access the cash register and grab an unknown amount of money before leaving the gas station.

Witnesses have described the suspect as being of a thin build and standing at 5’5″. At this time, the suspect has not yet been found, however, police believe there is no further threat to the public.

Officials are looking to speak with more witnesses and they say that anyone with more information on this incident should contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.