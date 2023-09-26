(WFRV) – Officers from the Green Bay Police Department say they are currently looking for a missing 41-year-old man who was last seen almost three weeks ago.

According to a release, police say Christopher J. Belanger was last seen on September 6 after he was assaulted and sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his nose.

Belanger has not been heard from since that incident, he has not contacted family, and his phone has been off for over two weeks. Officials believe he was last known to be driving his silver Toyota Sienna Minivan with a Wisconsin license plate reading AUA2937.

Belanger is reported as having brown hair and brown eyes while standing at 5’11” and weighing 210 pounds. He also has a tattoo of “Kate” on his neck and a tattoo of “Love/Scarlett” on his chest.

Police say tips have been made that suggest Belanger was spotted in Kenosha, Waukesha, and Manitowoc.

Anyone who sees Belanger or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department.