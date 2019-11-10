Police searching for missing Appleton woman

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Police Department is asking for help in locating a woman who went missing on Friday, Nov. 8.

Officials say 20-year-old Rochelle L. Gueller of Appleton was last seen in the 200 block of Sherry St. in Neenah around 3:00 a.m. She is 5’06”, 105 lbs and the only clothing description for her is a puffy white jacket.

Police say she is believed to be driving a white 2013 Acura TL SH-AWD with a Utah registration Y159V. The Acura has a crack in the front bumper and tinted windows.

Anyone who has information on the investigation, please call the Appleton Police Department’s non-emergency number of 920-832-5500. You can also send them a message through the department’s Facebook page.

