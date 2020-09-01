UPDATE: Police locate, arrest suspect in Green Bay search

TUESDAY 9/1/2020 12:01 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is in custody after a Tuesday morning search by Green Bay Police.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Green Bay Police notified the community that they were searching for a suspect in the area of Oakdale Avenue and Main Street. Authorities say the suspect, a 17-year-old, was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police say Johnson allegedly shot and injured a person near Seymour Park over the weekend.

Chief Smith says the department received a tip that the suspect was in the area. Once nearby, a detective observed the suspect, which ultimately led to the ongoing search.

Multiple streets and five area schools were put into lockdown to allow Green Bay Police to search for the unidentified suspect.

Chief Smith says they received a tip that the suspect was near Angels Path and County Road G. With the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were able to conduct a traffic stop and apprehend the suspect.

No other details are available at this time.

TUESDAY 9/1/2020 11:26 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four Green Bay schools are in lockdown as police search for a suspect in a weekend shooting.

Authorities say the suspect, a male in his late teens, is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith, the suspect allegedly shot a person over the weekend.

Chief Smith says the department received a tip that the suspect was in the area. Once nearby, a detective observed the suspect, which ultimately led to the ongoing search.

According to Chief Smith, the following streets are on lockdown:

Main

Newberry

Deckner

De Leers

Henry

The area Green Bay Police are searching

Green Bay Police are using a K9, a drone, the BearCat and the SWAT team in an effort to locate the suspect.

Five schools are on lockdown:

St. Bernard

Our Saviors Lutheran

Eisenhower

St. Paul Classical

Green Bay Trinity Lutheran

Chief Smith says resources have been deployed to provide those schools extra protection in the event that the suspect breaks out of the perimeter.

The chief says they believe the suspect is in a wooded area near the perimeter.

If you see anyone suspicious in the area or attempting to hide from police, notify the Green Bay Police Department by calling 911.

TUESDAY 9/1/2020 9:58 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are searching for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous near Oakdale Avenue and Main Street.

Authorities say the suspect, a male in his late teens, is wanted for a recent shooting. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and long pants.

Green Bay Police are advising that the suspect may have changed his clothes or removed his sweatshirt.

Authorities are asking the community to avoid the area if at all possible.

If you see anyone suspicious in the area or attempting to hide from police, notify the Green Bay Police Department by calling 911.

