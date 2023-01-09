GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating an incident of shots fired at an apartment in the 500 block of South Fisk Street.

According to a media release, officers with the Green Bay Police Department were sent to the residence on Monday, January 9, 2023, around 1:45 a.m. for a report of gunfire that had struck and entered an apartment and a parked vehicle.

Inside the apartment at the time of the shooting were two males and one female, all from the City of Milwaukee. Nobody was injured during the shooting, and the struck vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

Police say they are searching for suspects involved, described by witnesses as two men who had fled on foot. They also say they do not believe this was a random incident.

The Green Bay Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation, and they will not be releasing any more details at this time.

Local 5 News will continue to update this as we learn more about the shots fired incident on the 500 block of South Fisk Street.