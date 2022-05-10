FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD) has seen a spike in vehicle break-ins over a two-day span between May 9 through the morning of May 10.

The FDLPD are urging community members to lock and secure doors and windows on unattended vehicles. It is also important to remember to remove valuable items from your vehicle even when it is locked.

According to a report, initial complaints suggest approximately 15-20 vehicles were broken into.

The department said it started to look into theft complaints from parked vehicles on the west side near Sabish Middle School, and also on the east side near St. Agnes Hospital. It is too early to say if both locations are connected or not.

“This increase of crime is uncharacteristic of our community. We have resources devoted to investigate these crimes and to hold those responsible for these crimes accountable,” said Chief Aaron Goldstein.

If you believe you have information related to these incidents, you are asked to contact Detective Nick Hahn at (920) 322-3721 or nhahn@fdl.wi.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.