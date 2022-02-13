APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on a popular Appleton road on Sunday morning.

According to the department, at around 2:17 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of W. College Avenue.

Initial reports had stated that a group of around 20 people were fighting outside.

While Officers were responding, officials said additional callers started reporting that they were hearing gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old Appleton resident who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Authorities shared that the injuries he suffered are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.