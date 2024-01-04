GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say a skimming device was found on a self-checkout terminal at a Wisconsin grocery store.

According to a release from the Germantown Police Department, officers responded at 1:45 p.m. on December 30, 2023, to the Sendik’s at N112 W15800 Mequon Road in Germantown after a point-of-sale credit card skimming device was found on a self-checkout terminal.

Police say the skimming device had likely been in place on the self-checkout terminal for about two days. No other skimming devices were said to be found in the community, however, Officers mention that, in situations like this, more devices are typically placed in several other locations over the course of a few days.

Authorities believe that two people were able to work together with the man in the dark gray jacket and glasses creating a diversion allowing for the man in the blue jacket and black hat to place the device on the terminal while making a purchase.

Officials say that Sendik’s released to them video surveillance which also recorded audio that overheard the suspects quietly speaking with a possible Eastern European or Russian-like accent.

At this time, no other information on this incident is available and anyone with information that could help identify the two suspects is asked to contact the Germantown Police Department.