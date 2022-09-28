RAYMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges, including arson and endangering safety, after police visited him twice in one day.

The Racine County Sheriff posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving 64-year-old James Iorio. On September 20, authorities responded to a shed fire at a residence in the Village of Raymond.

Hours earlier, deputies reportedly went to the address for a ‘civil trouble’ involving Iorio.

Iorio was interviewed about the fire but reportedly denied being involved. However, authorities say that Iorio’s body hair was singed on his arms and legs. He also had an injury to his left hand that was consistent with a burn.

Authorities ended up finding third-degree burns on Iorio’s legs. There was also additional evidence that implicated Iorio.

The fire damaged a nearby garage.

Iorio is charged with the following:

Arson of Building

2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (four counts)

Possession of THC

Court records show that he is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on September 28. No additional information was provided.