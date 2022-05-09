NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department wants residents to know no one will ever go to a residence to collect bail money after a resident gave a scammer $18,000 in cash.

The Neenah Police Department says it is investigating a fraud case where a resident was scammed out of $18,000. The suspect in the case reportedly called the victim posing as the victim’s granddaughter.

The suspect said the granddaughter was involved in a traffic incident and needed bail money. The victim then went and got $18,000 in cash.

Officials say that an African American man came to the victim’s house to get the money. The man called himself ‘Jacob Robertson’.

‘Robertson’ is described as a shorter, thin, short hairstyle, no facial hair and is in his 20s-30s. He was also driving a smaller blue vehicle.

The Neenah Police Department wants residents to know it will never send anyone to a house to collect bail money.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 920-886-6000.