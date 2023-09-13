MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after allegedly causing a disturbance at a hospital when security confiscated his alcohol.

According to the Madison Police Department, on September 10 around 8 p.m., police were called to a hospital for an ‘intoxicated’ man who was allegedly causing a disturbance. The release says that the mean was there to visit a patient.

He then allegedly became upset and aggressive after hospital security took his alcohol. Officials say that the man hurt himself in the process.

As he was reportedly being treated for his injuries, he allegedly spit on Madison Police Department Officers and kicked a security guard. The man was identified as 34-year-old Patrick Knowles

Court records show that Knowles has officially been charged, and is due back in court on September 25 for a status conference.

No additional information was provided.