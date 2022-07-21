PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – One of America’s biggest Polka festivals returns to Pulaski for its 43rd year.

Starting Thursday, July 21, and running through Sunday, July 24, there is plenty of activities to participate in and music to listen to at the Pulaski Polka Days.

The event, which is deeply rooted in Wisconsin tradition, brings in thousands of people every year from around the world. “The growth of this whole project has really grown, tonight we expect anywhere from 5 to 6 thousand people for appreciation night,” said the Head of the Polka Days Parade, Wayne Wood.

Pulaski is known for their rich Polish heritage, which Polka Days celebrates to the fullest with 20 different bands along with traditional Polish foods including pierogi, Polish sausage, and cabbage rolls.

Events include:

Thursday, July 21 Fireworks at dusk for Community Appreciation Night

Friday, July 22 Dance lessons

Saturday, July 23 Arts & crafts fair Dance lessons

Sunday, July 24 Polka Days Parade Cash raffle Arts & crafts fair Pancake & porkie breakfast Worship services



To see the brochure for Polka Days, which includes the full list of bands and activities, click here.