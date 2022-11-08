(WFRV) – It’s Election Day, which means it’s time to perform our civic duty to get out and vote for your local and statewide leaders.

As of 7:00 a.m., all polling locations in the state of Wisconsin are officially open and accepting voters. The polls will be open until 8:00 p.m. this evening.

As a reminder, if you are in line before 8:00 p.m., you will still be given the opportunity to vote. Anyone who is not in line past 8:00 p.m. will be turned away from the polling location.

Some polling locations are expecting short to moderate wait times, so be sure to get out there as soon as you can.

Those who are not registered to vote at this time will have the opportunity to do so at their designated polling location. Those that are not registered will need to bring proof of residence as well as a photo ID.

You can find out if you’re registered to vote and where you should be voting at myvote.wi.gov.

Stick with WFRV-TV Local 5 News throughout the day, as we will have reporters at all the major campaign sites and bring you the latest information as Election Day 2022 gets underway.