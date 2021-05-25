Pollock Community Water Park to open with modified hours, capacity limits

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Pollock Community Water Park will open for the summer season on June 12.

According to officials, the water park will open with modified hours and capacity limits to keep attendees and staff safe. The season will run from June 12 to August 18.

The daily schedule is as follows:

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Lap swim, lazy river walking and tot time

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Patrons must exit the facility to allow for cleaning/sanitizing

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Open swim

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Patrons must exit the facility to allow for cleaning/sanitizing

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open swim



At the end of each of the time blocks, patrons will have the option to get a hand stamp to re-enter the pool without having to re-pay. The capacity will be limited to a maximum of 600 patrons at any given time. The 600 patrons are 50% of the pool capacity.

According to officials, the COVID situation will be monitored and capacity limits along with time blocks could change throughout the season.

There are still positions available for Pool Maintenance Workers and Lifeguards/Attendants. Those interested in applying or purchasing a season pass can do so online.