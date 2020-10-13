Pomeranian dies after fight with unknown dog, Fox Valley Metro P.D. search for owner

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the owner of a dog, which was involved in an incident at the Outagamie County Dog Park in the Village of Little Chute on October 10.

According to the police, on Saturday just before 2 p.m., the unknown dog was involved in a fight with Pomeranian, which later died from its injuries.

Officials say the owner of the Pomeranian was also bitten in the incident.

Police describe the owner of the unknown dog to be a woman with brunette hair and

wearing glasses and was seen sporting a white shirt and vest.

Officials say the dog was described as a grayish colored Pitbull, which possibly goes by the name of “Koda.”

If you have information regarding this dog or its owner, contact Officer Devin Reinke at the Fox Valley Metro Police Department by calling (920)788-7505.

