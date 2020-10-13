FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Pomeranian dies after fight with unknown dog, Fox Valley Metro P.D. search for owner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the owner of a dog, which was involved in an incident at the Outagamie County Dog Park in the Village of Little Chute on October 10.

According to the police, on Saturday just before 2 p.m., the unknown dog was involved in a fight with Pomeranian, which later died from its injuries.

Officials say the owner of the Pomeranian was also bitten in the incident.

Police describe the owner of the unknown dog to be a woman with brunette hair and
wearing glasses and was seen sporting a white shirt and vest.

Officials say the dog was described as a grayish colored Pitbull, which possibly goes by the name of “Koda.”

If you have information regarding this dog or its owner, contact Officer Devin Reinke at the Fox Valley Metro Police Department by calling (920)788-7505.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Freedom boys soccer Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay NEW Lutheran's Flynn creates girls golf team

High School Sports Xtra 10/11 - Game of the Week, State Record Broken

XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season

Howards Grove volleyball sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims NEC boys soccer title