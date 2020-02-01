Pond hockey tournament plays out safely despite ice conditions

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Otter Street Fishing Club included a pond hockey tournament as a part of its annual Fisheree festivities Friday, for the first time.

“This is something new, hockey’s very popular in this area,” Glenn Curran, President of Battle on Bago said to explain the addition.

Officials with the club say they began planning the tournament in October, as an addition to its traditional activities.

However, poor ice conditions lead to the cancelation of an annual part of the weekend.

“We had to cancel our races because there’s not enough ice out here,” Don Herman with the Fishing Club said.

In the part of Lake Winnebago off of Oshkosh’s Menominee Park that the hockey tournament was planned for, the 10 inches of ice was not enough to support a vehicle bigger than an ATV.

That complicated preparations for the hockey tournament.

“we’d plow it off, then we’d flood it, probably would take a day,” Herman said, explaining how they would create the rink with a safe amount of ice. “Now with the four-wheelers and everything we had to plow with, you can’t move that snow so it took a lot longer to set up.”

A setup that would normally take one day took four days instead.

“Flooding the rinks and now putting borders in, and grinding the ice down, and so it takes a lot of people to get this done,” Curran said.

The group was able to create the rinks needed for the 16-team tournament, which was able to proceed safely on the thinner ice.

“There are 10 inches of ice out here, it’s just not good enough for trucks,” Herman explained.

Teams traveled from hours away to compete in what organizers hope will become a Lake Winnebago tradition.

“I really haven’t even myself seen pond hockey played,” Herman said. “It’ll be something new for everybody, and we hope it’s going to be a big thing in the future.”

