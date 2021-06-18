Pooches and Pints: Village of Allouez hosts bark-tastic 3rd annual event

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wanted to drink a pint in a park with your furry best friend? The Village of Allouez came up with this bark-tastic event.

Sponsored by Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital, the Village of Allouez partnered with Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue to bring back the 3rd annual summer kick-off event on Thursday.

Pooches and Pints transformed Green Isle Park into a pop-up dog park where your pooches could run off-leash in a designated fenced-in area, including many other activities:

Live music

Food trucks

Local craft beer

Soda

Admission was free for the 4 hours it was open.

“That’s what we’re trying to promote here in Allouez. Just a pet-friendly neighborhood. We want people to feel free to bring their dogs out to the parks and enjoy the trails that we have,” says Matthew Hahn, Village of Allouez Recreation Coordinator.

If you plan on going next time, the event does recommend visitors to bring these items with them:

Human I.D. (for adult human beverages)

Dog leash (for outside of the fenced area)

Towels (they have small pools)

Clean-up bags (for four-legged messes)

Cash (for food and drinks)

Organizers say this year’s event was slightly pared-down to accommodate COVID-19 precautions. They had everyone respect social distancing guidelines and encouraged everyone to wear a mask when in a crowded area (near the beer tent, food trucks, etc.)