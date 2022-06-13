ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A pop-up dog park is coming back to Allouez, loaded with activities for furry four-legged friends and the humans that care for them.

‘Pooches & Pints’ is kicking off the summer at Green Isle Park with live music, food trucks, and local breweries for the pet parents.

Organizers say the pups can run off-leash at the park in a designated fenced-in area, take a dip in several small pools, or walk on-leash with their humans outside the fenced area.

Just remember to bring – a humane I.D. for beverages, a dog leash, towels in case of a swim, clean-up bags, and cash for food and drinks.

The event is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, and end four hours later at 8:00 p.m.