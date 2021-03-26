Poor internet a disconnect for rural Shawano

Governor Tony Evers has declared 2021, as the year of broadband internet and plans to ask for more than $200 million in his biennial budget.

Friday, the Governor learned, first-hand, in a roundtable discussion, how Shawano is affected by poor internet access.

Gov. Evers says, “Broadband especially for rural areas is almost as important as having a telephone or electricity.”

Evers met with county officials to discuss their concerns and issues with inadequate internet access in rural areas.

Jim Davel, Shawano Administrative Coordinator says, “Even now, on the county website to get your vaccination in the rural community; it’s tough.”

Tyler Huebner, Commissioner of Public Service Commission in Wisconsin says, “Wisconsin is behind. I think we’re ranked 36th out of the 50 states as far as getting our rural parts of the states connected to high-speed internet services.”

This health crisis has shown us that as the world becomes more digital the internet is critical and connecting rural communities will be a huge undertaking.

Huebner says, “It’s kind of like building out the roads or the electric system from previous centuries, this is the infrastructure of the future.”

Even one year into this pandemic, officials say the need to access the internet is unquestionably essential.

For now –school kids miles away from downtown Shawano struggle with poor internet access.

Davel says, “In the rural community, we discovered was when we were home with the broadband and we had two kids trying to get access. We couldn’t. It was just too much for what was available.”

Huebner says, “Farmers and businesses having access to be able to get to the marketplace and utilize the speeds of the internet the way that our people in the city may have access to already and really leveling that playing field is critically important for our state.”

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has given out over 260 broadband extension grants in the past eight years– three to Shawano county.