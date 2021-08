HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Those who planned on enjoying the water at Duck Creek Quarry’s beach will have to wait until water tests come back, as the beach is closed due to water quality.

According to the Village of Howard, the beach has been closed due to poor water quality. Swimming will not be allowed at the beach until water tests come back ‘clear’.

There was no information on when they expect to get the water tests back.

