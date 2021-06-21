FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Pop-up Chick-fil-A drive-thru coming to Fond du Lac

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chick-fil-A restaurant sign-159532.jpg47459394

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting this Thursday, Oshkosh’s Chick-fil-A location will host an outdoor pop-up drive-thru in Fond du Lac for the rest of summer.

According to officials, Chick-fil-A Oshkosh will serve their Fond du Lac neighbors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 814 West Johnson Street. There will be a limited menu.

The pop-up drive-thru will be held every Thursday starting on June 24, weather permitting. There was no information on how long the location will last beside the mention of ‘this summer’.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay drops third game to Bismarck

Sectionals set for high school baseball, softball

Girls State Soccer Brackets: Notre Dame, Plymouth, Howards Grove go for gold

Notre Dame Heading to State

Purple Aces

Thursday Prep Spotlight: Tickets to state track and field meet punched, De Pere baseball outlasts Ashwaubenon