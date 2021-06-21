Pop-up Chick-fil-A drive-thru coming to Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting this Thursday, Oshkosh’s Chick-fil-A location will host an outdoor pop-up drive-thru in Fond du Lac for the rest of summer.

According to officials, Chick-fil-A Oshkosh will serve their Fond du Lac neighbors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 814 West Johnson Street. There will be a limited menu.

The pop-up drive-thru will be held every Thursday starting on June 24, weather permitting. There was no information on how long the location will last beside the mention of ‘this summer’.

