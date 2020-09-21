‘Pop up’ marathon cheers on runners, walkers in celebration of Community First Fox Cities Marathon

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Today would have marked the 30th celebration of the Community First Fox Cities Marathon presented by Miron Construction.

Due to Covid, they’ve had to put the marathon on hold- but not the celebrations. A few volunteers were out on trails, cheering on walkers/runners.

“Normally, today, we’d have people just finishing up the marathon or the half marathon or the relay marathon along the Trestle Trail Bridge behind me,” says Tara Perre, Race Director for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction. “They’ve probably got about 4 or 5 miles left after this point.”

Today marks what would have been marathon Sunday for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon.

“Most people are a little surprised because it was supposed to be a surprise so right away there’s big smiles, there’s waves, there’s laughing,” said Perre. “We have a bunch of people that we’re expecting to be walking or running today and they recognize us. They have their marathon shirts on from years past and so we’ve been having some fun memory moments with people, too.”

For a year that has had to cancel a number of events, it came as no surprise for the Fox Cities Marathon to do the same. But for an event as big as the marathon- it’s postponement certainly doesn’t go unnoticed. They typically have about 2,300 volunteers helping out all weekend.

“Our total group that we pool together is in the 5 to 6,000 range- between volunteers, walkers, runners,” said Perre. “Anybody that comes out to cheer on is another additional 1,000 or 2,000 so it really does gather a lot of people for a really good cause.”

Even though the race had to be canceled due to Covid, volunteers have turned out ready to cheer on walkers and runners out for their Sunday stroll.

Said Perre, “Our favorite part of marathon weekend is cheering on all of the participants whether they’re walking or running. We know that they’ve been working hard, they put in tons of hours of training, and people just want to be out and cheering them on. It’s our one thing we thought we could still do this year and not draw big crowds but still be out here and show the community that we really care about them and that we miss them.”

The Fox Cities Marathon has been re-scheduled for September 17-19, 2021. You can find more information about the race online right here as well as on their Facebook page.