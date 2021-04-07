Pope Francis appoints Reverend Daniel Felton as Bishop of the Diocese of Duluth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pope Francis announced the appointment of the Very Reverend Daniel Felton as the tenth Bishop of the Diocese of Duluth.

According to officials, Bishop-Elect Felton will be ordained a Bishop and installed in the Diocese of Duluth during a Mass on Thursday, May 20. Currently, Father Felton is the Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia for the Diocese of Green Bay since July 2014.

“I could not be more delighted that The Holy Father has chosen to elevate Father Dan Felton to the Episcopacy as the tenth Bishop of the Diocese of Duluth. Bishop-elect Felton, a native of the Diocese of Green Bay, has excelled in his service to this Diocese in the many positions he has held and has been a trusted advisor in his role as Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia,” says Bishop David Ricken.

Bishop-Elect Felton was born in Portsmouth, Va. and graduated from St. Norbet in Religious Studies and Psychology. His parish assignments included:

  • Holy Innocents in Manitowoc
  • St. Raphael the Archangel in Oshkosh
  • St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Manitowoc
  • St. Edward in Mackville
  • St. Nicholas in Freedom
  • St. Mary in Greenville

