GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Popeyes officially opened its Grand Chute location Tuesday.

Lines could be seen through neighboring parking lots before doors opened. Night fell and the lines continued.

Photos courtesy of Joseph Paasch, Nikki Ann

Josh Russell and his children were first in line once the doors opened.

Photo courtesy of Josh Russell

Others shared their opinion on the restaurant opening:

Local 5’s Calvin Lewis was on scene for the grand opening.

The new @PopeyesChicken in Appleton is OFFICIALLY open for business. People have been lining up as early as 10 this morning to be the first few customers. @WFRVLocal5 pic.twitter.com/hPhCa0VGhN — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) August 20, 2019

Chick-fil-A, another popular restaurant chain, is set to open August 29 in Grand Chute.