GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular fried chicken fast-food chain that was formed in New Orleans opened its second location in Green Bay on Tuesday.

Popeyes welcomed customers through the doors for the first time at its Main Street location (1979 Main Street), where the old Wally’s Spot Supper Club was.

Local 5 News caught up with Franchisee Brian Smith, who couldn’t be happier to finally see his dream of owning a Popeyes come to life.

“I’m exhausted from waiting nine months just to get electrical panels, so it’s been a journey,” said Smith. “We were supposed to open in December of last year, but there was a problem getting our electrical panels, so I’m excited that we’re finally open.”

Lines exceeded the building to get some of the best Louisiana-inspired cajun chicken plus the supporting side dishes such as their Homestyle Mac & Cheese and Cajun Fries.

“We’ve only been open for maybe an hour, and people are already lined up out the door,” explained Smith.

If there’s one thing for certain about Brian Smith, it’s his love for Popeyes and their chicken sandwich.

“We actually sell a chicken sandwich,” said Smith. “Our competitors sell the guest experience, but we sell chicken sandwiches. The authenticity of our food, of that Louisiana culture and heritage, you get it right here. We’re bringing New Orleans to Green Bay.”

